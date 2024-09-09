A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, smiles for a photo with a group of Air Force recruits during the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2024. The team worked with local Air Force recruiters to set up events like these at each air show they attended. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)