A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Bowens, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team engines specialist, speaks with his teammates at the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2024. The team performed a practice demonstration before every air show and discussed possible improvements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)