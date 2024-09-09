A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a high-G turn over the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2024. The demonstrations Johnson performed at air shows showcased the maneuverability that enabled the A-10 aircraft to perform its close air support mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)