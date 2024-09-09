A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a high-G turn over the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2024. The demonstrations Johnson performed at air shows showcased the maneuverability that enabled the A-10 aircraft to perform its close air support mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 11:05
|Photo ID:
|8635168
|VIRIN:
|240831-F-NC910-1221
|Resolution:
|5130x3413
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
