    A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024 [Image 7 of 21]

    A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a high-G turn over the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2024. The demonstrations Johnson performed at air shows showcased the maneuverability that enabled the A-10 aircraft to perform its close air support mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 11:05
    Photo ID: 8635168
    VIRIN: 240831-F-NC910-1221
    Resolution: 5130x3413
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    This work, A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024 [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air show
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    A-10 Demonstration Team
    a10demoteam

