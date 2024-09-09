A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a demonstration during the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2024. The Demo Team’s mission was to recruit, retain and inspire people around the U.S. by demonstrating the combat capabilities of the A-10 and the USAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)