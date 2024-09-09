A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, fist bumps Staff Sgt. Torey Decuir, A-10 Demo Team crew chief, during a ground show at the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2024. It took a team of highly skilled individuals to keep the A-10 aircraft flying and make Johson’s demonstrations possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)