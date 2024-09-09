U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, fist bumps her teammates after a successful practice demo during the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2024. The post-flight salute and fist bumps signified the end of the demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 11:05
|Photo ID:
|8635167
|VIRIN:
|240830-F-NC910-1430
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024 [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.