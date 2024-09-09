U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bryen Sandoval, A-10C Thunderbolt II superintendent, inspects a demo team aircraft during the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2024. Sandoval verified the integrity of the aircraft after every flight to determine if any maintenance was required. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 11:05
|Photo ID:
|8635174
|VIRIN:
|240831-F-NC910-1434
|Resolution:
|4533x3016
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024 [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.