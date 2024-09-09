A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bryen Sandoval, A-10C Thunderbolt II superintendent, inspects a demo team aircraft during the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2024. Sandoval verified the integrity of the aircraft after every flight to determine if any maintenance was required. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)