    A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024 [Image 9 of 21]

    A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, swears in 12 new Air Force recruits during the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2024. Events such as this were an integral part of the team’s mission to recruit, retain and inspire people around the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 11:05
    Photo ID: 8635170
    VIRIN: 240831-F-NC910-1023
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024 [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air show
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    A-10 Demonstration Team
    a10demoteam

