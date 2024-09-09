A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, swears in 12 new Air Force recruits during the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2024. Events such as this were an integral part of the team’s mission to recruit, retain and inspire people around the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)