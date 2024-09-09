A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, gives Civil Air Patrol cadets a tour of a demo team aircraft during the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2024. Jet show-and-tells like these allowed CAP cadets and civilians to ask questions about the jets and to gain insight into the A-10’s close air support mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
