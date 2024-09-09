A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, shakes hands with an Air Force recruit after administering the Oath of Enlistment during the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2024. Events like these contributed to the demo team’s mission to recruit, retain and inspire people around the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)