U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, shakes hands with an Air Force recruit after administering the Oath of Enlistment during the Cleveland National Air Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2024. Events like these contributed to the demo team’s mission to recruit, retain and inspire people around the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 11:05
|Photo ID:
|8635171
|VIRIN:
|240831-F-NC910-1048
|Resolution:
|5085x3383
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Cleveland National Air Show 2024 [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.