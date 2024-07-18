A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024

U.S. AIr Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Gonzalez, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team electrical and environmental technician, prepares to put on his ear protection during a morning launch in Lafayette, Ind., April 14, 2024. All military personnel were required to wear ear protection when near a running aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
