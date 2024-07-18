U.S. Air Force Major Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, signals to the audience before taxiing during Purdue Aviation Day in Lafayette, Ind., April 13, 2024. The Demo Team’s mission was to recruit, retain and inspire people around the U.S. by demonstrating the combat capabilities of the A-10 and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 22:15 Photo ID: 8540855 VIRIN: 240413-F-NC910-1254 Resolution: 3746x2492 Size: 1.58 MB Location: LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024 [Image 31 of 31], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.