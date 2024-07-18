A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo Team aircraft and an Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation P-51 Mustang break formation during Purdue Aviation Day in Lafayette, Ind., April 13, 2024. The break was the de facto finale of the Heritage Flight demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
