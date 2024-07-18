A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team aircraft sits on the flightline at sunrise during a morning launch in Lafayette, Ind., April 14, 2024. The A-10’s ability to perform acrobatic maneuvers over a battlefield to avoid enemy fire was one of the many attributes that made it an effective close air-support airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

