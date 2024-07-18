A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Bowens, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team engines specialist, left, and Senior Airman Ben Everse, A-10 Demo Team crew chief, remove their ear protection after launching a demo jet during Purdue Aviation Day in Lafayette, Ind., April 13, 2024. All military personnel were required to wear ear protection when near a running aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 Location: LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, US