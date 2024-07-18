Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024 [Image 12 of 31]

    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024

    LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Major Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies in formation off the right wing of a P-51 Mustang during Purdue Aviation Day in Lafayette, Ind., April 13, 2024. The Heritage Flight Foundation acquired and restored older aircraft to be flown with current Air Force aircraft at air shows around the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

