A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024

U.S. Air Force Major Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies in formation off the right wing of a P-51 Mustang during Purdue Aviation Day in Lafayette, Ind., April 13, 2024. The Heritage Flight Foundation acquired and restored older aircraft to be flown with current Air Force aircraft at air shows around the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

