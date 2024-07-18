A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anwar Allen, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, marshals a demo jet during a morning launch in Lafayette, Ind., April 14, 2024. Allen’s marshaling allowed the demo pilot to safely exit the parking area and taxi to the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

