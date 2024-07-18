Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024 [Image 28 of 31]

    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024

    LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anwar Allen, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, marshals a demo jet during a morning launch in Lafayette, Ind., April 14, 2024. Allen’s marshaling allowed the demo pilot to safely exit the parking area and taxi to the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 22:15
    Photo ID: 8540867
    VIRIN: 240414-F-NC910-1259
    Resolution: 4563x3036
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024 [Image 31 of 31], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air show
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    A-10 Demonstration Team
    a10demoteam
    Purdue Aviation Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download