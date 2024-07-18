Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024 [Image 27 of 31]

    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024

    LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, speaks with members of her team during a morning launch in Lafayette, Ind., April 14, 2024. Johnson and the team’s safety observer were preparing to fly the jets back to home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Location: LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, US
    This work, A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024 [Image 31 of 31], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air show
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    A-10 Demonstration Team
    a10demoteam
    Purdue Aviation Day

