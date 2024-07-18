A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team aircraft sits on the flightline at sunrise during a morning launch in Lafayette, Ind., April 14, 2024. This demo team A-10, “Memphis Belle III,” was built in 1978 and featured a heritage paint scheme to pay homage to the American service members who were either prisoners of war, or lost their lives during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

