U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ben Everse, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, prepares to remove an engine cover the morning after Purdue Aviation Day in Lafayette, Ind., April 14, 2024. The team was preparing to launch the jets back to home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 22:15
|Photo ID:
|8540862
|VIRIN:
|240414-F-NC910-1004
|Resolution:
|5887x3917
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024 [Image 31 of 31], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.