U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ben Everse, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, performs the ground show in front of spectators during Purdue Aviation Day in Lafayette, Ind., April 13, 2024. Performing in front of air show attendees was a big part of the team’s mission to recruit, retain and inspire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 22:15
|Photo ID:
|8540859
|VIRIN:
|240413-F-NC910-1615
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024 [Image 31 of 31], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.