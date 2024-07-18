Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024 [Image 20 of 31]

    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024

    LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a demonstration during Purdue Aviation Day in Lafayette, Ind., April 13, 2024. The demonstrations Johnson performed at air shows showcased the maneuverability that enabled the A-10 to perform its close air support mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 22:15
    Photo ID: 8540858
    VIRIN: 240413-F-NC910-1448
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 456.35 KB
    Location: LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024 [Image 31 of 31], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024
    A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air show
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    A-10 Demonstration Team
    a10demoteam
    Purdue Aviation Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download