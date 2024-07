A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a demonstration during Purdue Aviation Day in Lafayette, Ind., April 13, 2024. The demonstrations Johnson performed at air shows showcased the maneuverability that enabled the A-10 to perform its close air support mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

