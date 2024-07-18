U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Allen Brewer, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team noncommissioned officer in charge, keeps warm during a morning launch in Lafayette, Ind., April 14, 2024. Brewer supervised the other members of the team to ensure both jets were ready for takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 22:15
|Photo ID:
|8540868
|VIRIN:
|240414-F-NC910-1115
|Resolution:
|2089x1390
|Size:
|672.23 KB
|Location:
|LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024 [Image 31 of 31], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.