A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Allen Brewer, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team noncommissioned officer in charge, keeps warm during a morning launch in Lafayette, Ind., April 14, 2024. Brewer supervised the other members of the team to ensure both jets were ready for takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

