A-10 Demo - Purdue Aviation Day 2024

U.S. Air Force Major Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies in formation off the right wing of a P-51 Mustang during Purdue Aviation Day in Lafayette, Ind., April 13, 2024. Heritage Flights displayed the evolution of America’s air combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 22:15
Photo ID:
|8540852
VIRIN:
|240413-F-NC910-1374
Resolution:
|3000x1996
Size:
|742.17 KB
Location:
|LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
