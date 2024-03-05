U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chris Conner is a crew chief for the 167th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, he is also the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for March 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 10:32 Photo ID: 8277279 VIRIN: 240307-Z-PU513-1001 Resolution: 5053x3369 Size: 4.86 MB Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight March 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.