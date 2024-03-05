Ground Trainer Exercise

Loadmasters and air transportation specialists with the 167th Airlift Wing use a forklift to prepare a portable heater trailer for loading into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft as part of a ground training exercise at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, March 3, 2024. Ground training exercises are conducted regularly to maintain readiness and familiarize new airmen with proper equipment loading and transporting procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Michon)

