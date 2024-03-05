Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ground Trainer Exercise [Image 15 of 19]

    Ground Trainer Exercise

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Michon 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Loadmasters and air transportation specialists with the 167th Airlift Wing use a forklift to prepare a portable heater trailer for loading into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft as part of a ground training exercise at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, March 3, 2024. Ground training exercises are conducted regularly to maintain readiness and familiarize new airmen with proper equipment loading and transporting procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Michon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 10:32
    Photo ID: 8277281
    VIRIN: 240303-Z-WS080-1041
    Resolution: 5385x3583
    Size: 8.95 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ground Trainer Exercise [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVANG
    167AW
    Ground Trainer Excercise

