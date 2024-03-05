A 167th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft is parked, awaiting maintenance, in the fuel cell hangar at the 167th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Feb. 29, 2024. After a renovation project was completed in February 2024 to address foundation issues, the facility has been turned back over to the 167th Maintenance Group to resume maintenance operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 10:32
|Photo ID:
|8277261
|VIRIN:
|240229-Z-PU513-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.37 MB
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuel systems maintenance resumes in 167th Airlift Wing fuel cell hangar [Image 19 of 19], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fuel systems maintenance resumes in 167th Airlift Wing fuel cell hangar
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT