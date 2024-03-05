Fuel systems maintenance resumes in 167th Airlift Wing fuel cell hangar

A 167th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft is parked, awaiting maintenance, in the fuel cell hangar at the 167th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Feb. 29, 2024. After a renovation project was completed in February 2024 to address foundation issues, the facility has been turned back over to the 167th Maintenance Group to resume maintenance operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

