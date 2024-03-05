U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. George Buckley, a maintainer with the 167th Maintenance Group, greases fittings in the wheel well of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, March 3, 2024. Regular maintenance procedures such as this are critical to ensuring aircraft readiness and mission capability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Michon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 10:32 Photo ID: 8277285 VIRIN: 240303-Z-WS080-1014 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 21.28 MB Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17 Globemaster aircraft maintenance [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.