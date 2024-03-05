Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Globemaster aircraft maintenance [Image 19 of 19]

    C-17 Globemaster aircraft maintenance

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Michon 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. George Buckley, a maintainer with the 167th Maintenance Group, greases fittings in the wheel well of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, March 3, 2024. Regular maintenance procedures such as this are critical to ensuring aircraft readiness and mission capability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Michon)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 10:32
    Photo ID: 8277285
    VIRIN: 240303-Z-WS080-1014
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 21.28 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US
    C-17
    maintenance
    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVANG
    167AW

