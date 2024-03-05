U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Laigne, 167th Civil Engineering Squadron operations superintendent, provides technical instruction to Staff Sgt. Ryan Runk, a firefighter with the 167th Civil Engineering Squadron, during heavy equipment training, Martinsburg, West Virginia, March 3, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 10:32
|Photo ID:
|8277273
|VIRIN:
|240303-Z-RR598-1158
|Resolution:
|5646x3757
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 167th CES conducts heavy equipment training [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
