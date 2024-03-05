167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight March 2024

Tech. Sgt. Chris Conner is a crew chief for the 167th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, he is also the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for March 2024.



As a crew chief, he is responsible for the maintenance and repair of the wing’s C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. Crew chiefs oversee pre-flight and post-flight inspections, troubleshoot any issues, and perform necessary repairs to ensure aircraft are ready to fly. They also manage the maintenance schedule and ensure that all necessary parts and equipment are available. Conner, currently works in support equipment, ensuring other aircraft maintainers have the tools and equipment needed to service the unit’s aircraft.



He recently stepped up as the temporary work leader to fill in for another crew chief for three months.



“He did an amazing job,” said his supervisor, Senior Master Sgt. Bobby Souders. “He did the temporary promotion, his normal duties, his 12 additional duties and didn’t miss a beat.”



Souders referred to Conner as their “go-to-guy” when anything needs troubleshot. “He can figure out just about anything without help and he’s always willing to cover a shift when there’s a shortfall,” Souders said.



Souders lauded Conner for his volunteerism noting that he walks dogs for a dog shelter and coaches youth wrestling.



Conner also teaches Jiu Jitsu and is a national competitor, having placed 3rd in a competition in Las Vegas and 2nd at an Atlantic City competition.



Hometown: Martinsburg, WV

Job Title: Crew Chief (Support Equipment)

How long have you served in the unit? 13 years

My job here is important because: my job supports the 167th’s mission by keeping up with inspections and maintenance of equipment and tools necessary to keep the flight line running safely and efficiently.

Civilian job: Full time at the 167th

Education: Martinsburg High School grad

Hobbies: Wrestling, Jiu Jitsu, and rock climbing occasionally

I am proudest of: My 3 children as they continue to grow as kind and smart kids.

The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is: fly on multiple missions and see other parts of the world.

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: Focus on what’s important and learn to use goal setting to prioritize the things that have the greatest impact.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Always be proactive with your training and make sure you are ready when any opportunity comes up.

The best thing about working with my team is: that everyone in my shop works well together and are ready to help out and do their part to get the job done.

