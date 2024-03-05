Retired general discusses his mental health battles with 167th Airlift Wing Airmen

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregg Martin, author of the book ‘The Bipolar General, My Forever War with Mental Illness’, addresses members of the 167th Airlift Wing through video call at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg West Virginia, March 2, 2024. Gregg spoke to wing members about the importance of building and monitoring mental health and resilience. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Almeida)

