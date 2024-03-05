Engine Inspection

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Adam Ahrens and Tech Sgt. Andrew Stien, Airmen with the 167th Maintenance Group, perform an inspection on an engine of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, March 2, 2024. Aircraft maintainers perform regular maintenance and inspections on aircraft to ensure the aircraft are mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Almeida)

