Mountaineer Challenge Academy cadets visit 167th, fly on C-17

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Frye, a firefighter with the 167th Airlift Wing explains features of the fire fighting gear to West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy - South cadets during a tour of the fire department, Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Feb 29, 2024. Cadets spoke with Airmen from various career fields and toured the base fire department and flew on a C-17A Globemaster III aircraft training mission during their visit. The mission of the MCA is to train and mentor selected at-risk youth to become contributing members of society in a 22-week, residential, quasi-military environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 10:32
|Photo ID:
|8277262
|VIRIN:
|240229-Z-PU513-1008
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.53 MB
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
