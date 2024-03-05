Loadmasters and air transportation specialists with the 167th Airlift Wing use a forklift to load a portable heater trailer into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft as part of a ground training exercise at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, March 3, 2024. Ground training exercises are conducted regularly to maintain readiness and familiarize new airmen with proper equipment loading and transporting procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Michon)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 10:32
|Photo ID:
|8277282
|VIRIN:
|240303-Z-WS080-1100
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.51 MB
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ground Trainer Exercise [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
