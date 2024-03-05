U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Micheal Frye, a firefighter with the 167th Airlift Wing, takes a break to pet Patty, a dog with Thin Line Service Dogs, in a firetruck at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, March 2, 2024. The service dogs, which were invited to the base by Cristina Firescu-Williams, the 167th Airlift Wing Director of Psychological Health, walked across base during March Unit Training Assembly giving service members the opportunity to relax by interacting with the dogs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Almeida)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 10:32 Photo ID: 8277280 VIRIN: 240302-Z-F3921-4085 Resolution: 5735x3816 Size: 12.74 MB Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thin Line Service Dogs visit 167th Airlift Wing [Image 19 of 19], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.