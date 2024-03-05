Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thin Line Service Dogs visit 167th Airlift Wing [Image 14 of 19]

    Thin Line Service Dogs visit 167th Airlift Wing

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Micheal Frye, a firefighter with the 167th Airlift Wing, takes a break to pet Patty, a dog with Thin Line Service Dogs, in a firetruck at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, March 2, 2024. The service dogs, which were invited to the base by Cristina Firescu-Williams, the 167th Airlift Wing Director of Psychological Health, walked across base during March Unit Training Assembly giving service members the opportunity to relax by interacting with the dogs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Almeida)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 10:32
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US
    167th Airlift Wing
    Service Dogs
    WVANG
    167AW
    West Virginia Air Nartional Guard

