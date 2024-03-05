167th CES conducts heavy equipment training

Airmen from the 167th Civil Engineering Squadron survey the training site during heavy equipment training at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, March 3, 2024. The training focuses on the use of the backhoe, skid-steer loader, forklift and other heavy equipment to ensure the 167th CES remains mission ready, especially when emergency details arise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Kozak)

