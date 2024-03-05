167th legal team assists Airmen with wills

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Becky Campos, 167th Airlift Wing paralegal, assists Airmen with the processing of their wills at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, March 2, 2024. Will processing assistance was conducted to achieve individual Airman readiness across the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

