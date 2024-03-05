Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th legal team assists Airmen with wills [Image 12 of 19]

    167th legal team assists Airmen with wills

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Becky Campos, 167th Airlift Wing paralegal, assists Airmen with the processing of their wills at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, March 2, 2024. Will processing assistance was conducted to achieve individual Airman readiness across the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

