Mountaineer Challenge Academy cadets visit 167th, fly on C-17

West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy - South cadets, seated for take-off on a C-17 Globemaster aircraft, look around the cargo area of the aircraft at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Feb 29, 2024. Cadets spoke with Airmen from various career fields and toured the base fire department and flew on a C-17A Globemaster III aircraft training mission during their visit. The mission of the MCA is to train and mentor selected at-risk youth to become contributing members of society in a 22-week, residential, quasi-military environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

