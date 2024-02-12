From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Hillrics, Staff Sgt. John Pasley and Airman 1st Class Justin Carr, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) weapons load crew members, depart from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on a C-130 Hercules for Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 26, 2024. The 79th FGS exercised Agile Combat Employment techniques while mobilizing equipment and personnel to a simulated remote forward operating location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 12:58 Photo ID: 8241686 VIRIN: 240126-F-VV695-1073 Resolution: 5578x3984 Size: 2.11 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.