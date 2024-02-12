Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle [Image 13 of 13]

    79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Hillrics, Staff Sgt. John Pasley and Airman 1st Class Justin Carr, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) weapons load crew members, depart from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on a C-130 Hercules for Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 26, 2024. The 79th FGS exercised Agile Combat Employment techniques while mobilizing equipment and personnel to a simulated remote forward operating location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    This work, 79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

