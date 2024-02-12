U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 515th Air Mobility Element (AME) load cargo onto a C-130 Hercules at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, to be used by the 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) in Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 26, 2024. The 515th AME worked with the 79th FGS to deliver light and lean packages of equipment and personnel to BE 24-1 directly from Red Flag 24-1, simulating the agile movement of forces to a remote forward operating location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
79th 'Tigers' leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle
