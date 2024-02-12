Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle [Image 12 of 13]

    79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 515th Air Mobility Element (AME) load cargo onto a C-130 Hercules at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, to be used by the 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) in Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 26, 2024. The 515th AME worked with the 79th FGS to deliver light and lean packages of equipment and personnel to BE 24-1 directly from Red Flag 24-1, simulating the agile movement of forces to a remote forward operating location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

