U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adam Lowery, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) crew chief, performs pre-flight checks on a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1, Jan. 29, 2024. BE 24-1 provided the 79th FGS an opportunity to exercise their ability to maximize force generation while minimizing resource consumption, further developing a sustainable mission ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8241679
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-VV695-1449
|Resolution:
|4139x2956
|Size:
|572.37 KB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle
