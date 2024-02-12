79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adam Lowery, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) crew chief, performs pre-flight checks on a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1, Jan. 29, 2024. BE 24-1 provided the 79th FGS an opportunity to exercise their ability to maximize force generation while minimizing resource consumption, further developing a sustainable mission ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

