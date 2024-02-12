79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rashin Ortiz, 52nd Combat Communications Squadron (CCS) radio frequency transmissions technician, aligns a satellite dish for the 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) during Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 2, 2024. The 52nd CCS worked with the 79th FS to establish and maintain a secure network of communication in a simulated remote forward operating location, allowing maintenance Airmen and pilots to coordinate training missions clearly and without interruption. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

