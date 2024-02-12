U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rashin Ortiz, 52nd Combat Communications Squadron (CCS) radio frequency transmissions technician, aligns a satellite dish for the 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) during Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 2, 2024. The 52nd CCS worked with the 79th FS to establish and maintain a secure network of communication in a simulated remote forward operating location, allowing maintenance Airmen and pilots to coordinate training missions clearly and without interruption. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
79th 'Tigers' leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle
