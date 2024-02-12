79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Brown, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, greets Capt. Joshua ‘Jaws’ Epley, 79th Fighter Squadron pilot, before takeoff during Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024. The 79th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons simulated generating combat airpower from a remote forward operating location with limited equipment and personnel, exercising Agile Combat Employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

