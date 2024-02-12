79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alex Cooper, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024. The 79th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons used combat representative roles and processes to target all Airmen as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to quickly project airpower forward across great distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

