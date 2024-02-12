U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alex Cooper, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024. The 79th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons used combat representative roles and processes to target all Airmen as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to quickly project airpower forward across great distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
79th 'Tigers' leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle
