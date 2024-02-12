A U.S. Air Force 79th Fighter Generation Squadron Red Flag 24-1 patch is worn by an Airmen during Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024. The 79th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons forward deployed to BE 24-1 during what is typically the third week of Red Flag (RF) 24-1 to participate in an advanced combat representative training exercise. RF 24-1 exercised the tactical build up to the operational exercise of BE 24-1, ensuring total readiness of U.S. and allied air forces across multiple domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8241678
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-VV695-1621
|Resolution:
|5391x3851
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle
