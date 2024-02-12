Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle [Image 5 of 13]

    79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force 79th Fighter Generation Squadron Red Flag 24-1 patch is worn by an Airmen during Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024. The 79th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons forward deployed to BE 24-1 during what is typically the third week of Red Flag (RF) 24-1 to participate in an advanced combat representative training exercise. RF 24-1 exercised the tactical build up to the operational exercise of BE 24-1, ensuring total readiness of U.S. and allied air forces across multiple domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 12:58
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
