U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua ‘Jaws’ Epley, 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) pilot, prepares for takeoff during Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024. The 79th FS joined sister branches and allied nations in a combat representative training environment including the joint-maritime domain, improving joint interoperability and unifying command and control across all domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 12:58 Photo ID: 8241682 VIRIN: 240129-F-VV695-1231 Resolution: 4536x3240 Size: 598.12 KB Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.