U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua ‘Jaws’ Epley, 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) pilot, prepares for takeoff during Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024. The 79th FS joined sister branches and allied nations in a combat representative training environment including the joint-maritime domain, improving joint interoperability and unifying command and control across all domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle
