A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) prepares for takeoff during Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024. The 79th FS trained alongside pilots assigned to the British Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force, aligning efforts to improve interoperability and unify command and control across multiple warfighting domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.1553
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8241683
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-VV695-1182
|Resolution:
|5416x3611
|Size:
|755.69 KB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT