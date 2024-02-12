Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle [Image 10 of 13]

    79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.1553

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) prepares for takeoff during Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024. The 79th FS trained alongside pilots assigned to the British Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force, aligning efforts to improve interoperability and unify command and control across multiple warfighting domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

