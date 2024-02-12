79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) prepares for takeoff during Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024. The 79th FS trained alongside pilots assigned to the British Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force, aligning efforts to improve interoperability and unify command and control across multiple warfighting domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

