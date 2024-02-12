Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th 'Tigers' leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle

    79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander ‘Knight’ Prevendar, 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) commander, displays squadron hand signals before flight during Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024. BE 24-1 provided the 79th FS a combat representative training environment designed to prepare U.S. and allied forces for the multiple domains of future warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 12:58
    ACE
    20th Fighter Wing
    79th Fighter Squadron
    79th Fighter Generation Squadron
    BENAFB
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1

