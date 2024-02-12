79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander ‘Knight’ Prevendar, 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) commander, displays squadron hand signals before flight during Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024. BE 24-1 provided the 79th FS a combat representative training environment designed to prepare U.S. and allied forces for the multiple domains of future warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

