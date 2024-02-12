U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Rose, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) weapons load crew member, inspects munitions on a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon before launch during Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 31, 2024. The 79th FGS maintained their standard of maintenance and munitions loading with limited equipment and personnel, ensuring fighter aircraft are fitted and ready to perform in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8241676
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-VV695-1235
|Resolution:
|5361x3829
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
79th 'Tigers' leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle
