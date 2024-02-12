79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alex Cooper, left, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, instructs Staff Sgt. Xzavier Hunte, 621st Contingency Response Squadron (CRS) aero repair team member, on how to marshal an F-16C Fighting Falcon during Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 31, 2024. The 621st CRS worked to quickly establish and sustain a functioning airfield in a simulated austere location, aiding in the expansion of control and projection of airpower during the exercise. The 621st CRS is a multi-capable force of Airmen who work to establish airfields and coordinate air mobility operations in remote locations to help get aircraft where they are needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

